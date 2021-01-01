Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $955.31 million, a P/E ratio of 143.64 and a beta of 0.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.