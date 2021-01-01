The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $58.06 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.53.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. Research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $470,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,436,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,462.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,344 shares of company stock worth $4,567,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,091,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,156,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,558,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

