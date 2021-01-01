Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,225,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after buying an additional 151,052 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after buying an additional 630,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 329,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 638,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.