BidaskClub Downgrades Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) to Hold

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

DTIL opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $437.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 19.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 601,186 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 160,416 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 960,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

