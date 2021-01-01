PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $112.23

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $112.23 and traded as high as $113.11. PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $113.11, with a volume of 308,418 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.59 and its 200 day moving average is $112.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 20.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

