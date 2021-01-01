iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.52

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.52 and traded as high as $30.24. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 254,924 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYZ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

