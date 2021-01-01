Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.82

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $3.84. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 4,560 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

About Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a Software as a Service solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

