VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.78

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.78 and traded as high as $27.97. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 10,989 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

