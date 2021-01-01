Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $69.33 on Friday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

