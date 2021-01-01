Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Shares of MSI opened at $170.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

