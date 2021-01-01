Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.29. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

