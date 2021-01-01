Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.92. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,609,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 166,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

