Reviewing Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) & Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rock Energy Resources and Vale, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 0 1 14 0 2.93

Vale has a consensus target price of $15.34, indicating a potential downside of 8.47%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Vale 3.82% 17.48% 7.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Vale’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vale $37.57 billion 2.29 -$1.68 billion $1.60 10.48

Rock Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vale.

Risk and Volatility

Rock Energy Resources has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vale beats Rock Energy Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Energy Resources

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts nickel and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. It also offers platinum group metals. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

