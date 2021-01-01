Head-To-Head Comparison: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) & OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) and OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,310.93% -372.59% -196.42% OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39%

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and OncoCyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $660,000.00 86.93 -$10.95 million ($0.76) -2.83 OncoCyte N/A N/A -$22.43 million ($0.44) -5.43

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and OncoCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A OncoCyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

OncoCyte has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.36%. Given OncoCyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

OncoCyte beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. Its CD206-targeted drug platform is applicable to a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), imaging and topical gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. Further, the company offers NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled PET imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment. In addition, it is developing diagnostic substances, including Tc99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications of its Manocept platform; and various therapeutic development programs. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with IMV Inc. to explore the potential combinatory effect with their platform-based immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

