Analyzing FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FutureFuel and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.86%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than FutureFuel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of FutureFuel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of FutureFuel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FutureFuel has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FutureFuel and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $205.23 million 2.71 $88.18 million N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 7.32 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 64.90% 26.01% 19.55% Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Summary

FutureFuel beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and the buying, sale, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, rail, and barges. The company is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

