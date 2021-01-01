Reviewing CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

CLST has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CLST and Arrow Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLST N/A N/A N/A Arrow Electronics 1.67% 11.49% 3.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CLST and Arrow Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLST N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arrow Electronics $28.92 billion 0.25 -$204.09 million $7.55 12.89

CLST has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arrow Electronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of CLST shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CLST and Arrow Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLST 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Electronics 0 6 2 0 2.25

Arrow Electronics has a consensus target price of $75.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.40%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than CLST.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats CLST on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc. has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc. in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc. is in liquidation.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions, as well as access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, as well as manages service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

