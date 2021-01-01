Analysts Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post $2.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings per share of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the lowest is $1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,884,895.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,980.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,790 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $379,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $1,549,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,932 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $1,143,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

