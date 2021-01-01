Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

DOC opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 324,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

