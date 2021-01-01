Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 623,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after acquiring an additional 371,710 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,713,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 202,411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 344,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 201,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

