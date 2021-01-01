Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of IVC opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Invacare has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

