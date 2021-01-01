Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GSBD. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

