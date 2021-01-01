Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

DEI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $29.18 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.