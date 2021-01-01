Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

DEI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $29.18 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.