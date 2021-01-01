Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $42.18 on Friday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 33.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.