UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UMH. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $617.73 million, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 447.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth $148,000. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

