Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a footprint in Permian — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has agreed to acquire Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock deal. In the Permian, the combined company will have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Its proved reserves will likely rise by 65%. Moreover, the company is targeting a total annual return to shareholders to be 10% or more. Also, the firm has a strong balance sheet, with low debt. However, rising production costs will hurt the company's bottom line. Moreover, the weak oil price has been disrupting Pioneer Natural’s upstream operations. Also, rising costs will hurt the upstream company’s profit levels. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.09.

Shares of PXD opened at $113.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after buying an additional 1,375,597 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $61,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,705,000 after buying an additional 543,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

