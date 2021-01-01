BidaskClub Upgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.62.

SEAS stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $163,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,429 shares of company stock valued at $993,175. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

