Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.57.

SSTK stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $74.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,983,000 after buying an additional 108,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,967,000 after purchasing an additional 97,431 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 111,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 123,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

