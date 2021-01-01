Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.92

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.92 and traded as high as $18.50. Cosan shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 211,643 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cosan Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0234 per share. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cosan by 863.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cosan by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

