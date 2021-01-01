SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 736,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 922,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

