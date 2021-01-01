Turmeric Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) Trading Down 0.2%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. 30,565 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 23,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18.

About Turmeric Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

