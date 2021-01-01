Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) shot up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.37.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.25 million during the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 12.41%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.