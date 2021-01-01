The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHEF. BTIG Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $970.31 million, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 2.48.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

