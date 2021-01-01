Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $254.90 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Osmium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after buying an additional 262,764 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 824.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

