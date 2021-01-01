Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its target price lifted by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $493.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.