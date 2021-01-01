Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of OCUL opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 860,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 466,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after buying an additional 497,041 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

