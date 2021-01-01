H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEES. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of HEES opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 298.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $289.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 45.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,281 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.