Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Atreca stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $158,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $904,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Atreca in the third quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atreca by 723.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Atreca by 88.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

