Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Hold

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.99.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,425,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $18,873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after acquiring an additional 424,395 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 368,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,658,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,247,000 after acquiring an additional 342,542 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

