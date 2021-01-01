Cactus (WHD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cactus (NYSE: WHD):

12/21/2020 – Cactus is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Cactus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents highly-engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its products sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company operates primarily in the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken. Cactus, Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

12/15/2020 – Cactus had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $26.00 to $29.00.

12/15/2020 – Cactus had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00.

11/10/2020 – Cactus was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/6/2020 – Cactus had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cactus stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91.

Get Cactus Inc alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,664,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,700,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,080,000 after buying an additional 150,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 18.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.