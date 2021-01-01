Reviewing United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) & Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group -8.63% -4.64% -1.38% Kingsway Financial Services -13.63% -16.73% -0.88%

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Fire Group and Kingsway Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.20 billion 0.52 $14.82 million ($1.08) -23.24 Kingsway Financial Services $59.95 million 1.78 -$5.89 million N/A N/A

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Fire Group and Kingsway Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Fire Group presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.55%. Given United Fire Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Summary

United Fire Group beats Kingsway Financial Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, businesses, and homebuilders. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

