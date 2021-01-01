$713.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce $713.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $776.00 million and the lowest is $665.00 million. First Solar reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Solar by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $109.09.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

