BidaskClub Downgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Hold

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

ATRA opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.78. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $161,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,471.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

