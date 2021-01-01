BidaskClub Lowers Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Buy

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTLA. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Summer Street initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $128,538.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,600. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

