PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of PJT opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PJT Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

