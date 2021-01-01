Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vornado Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,005 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the typical volume of 1,952 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,415,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,359,000 after purchasing an additional 289,783 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,962,000 after acquiring an additional 472,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,483,000 after acquiring an additional 436,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

