Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Geron posted sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $350,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Geron by 76.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Geron by 1,483.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Geron by 54.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

