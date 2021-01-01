Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report sales of $18.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.41 million and the lowest is $18.35 million. Gaia posted sales of $14.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $66.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $66.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $80.05 million, with estimates ranging from $79.84 million to $80.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 522.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

GAIA opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.