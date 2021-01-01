Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $218.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $217.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $867.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $869.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $857.85 million, with estimates ranging from $857.70 million to $858.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,320,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,655 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 572,288 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 510,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 478,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,278,000 after acquiring an additional 243,165 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

