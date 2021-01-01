HC Wainwright Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $84.00.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

ARCT stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

