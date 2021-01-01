DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.21.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $222.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.71. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of -188.39 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,346,399. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 78,977 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

